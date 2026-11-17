Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended their rally for a second straight day, buoyed by robust foreign fund inflows and stable crude oil prices, showcasing resilience amidst a global market downturn.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rallied for the second consecutive day, with Sensex climbing 427.40 points and Nifty hitting 25,387.40.

The rally was primarily fuelled by steady foreign fund inflows and moderate crude oil prices.

Strong buying interest was observed in major stocks including Reliance Industries and various bank stocks.

The Indian markets defied a weak global trend, as Asian, European, and US equity markets ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) significantly boosted the market by buying equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday.

Benchmark indices extended the rally for the second straight day on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 427.40 points and the Nifty hitting 25,387.40, driven by steady foreign fund inflows, moderate crude oil prices, and buying in Reliance Industries and bank stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 427.40 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 82,532.19.

During the day, it surged 792.7 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 82,897.49.

Market Performance Highlights

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 96.30 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,387.40.

The benchmarks also defied a weak global market trend, driven by a broad-based rally.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.

HCL Tech, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the laggards.

Global Market Context

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.26 per cent at USD 92.68 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to the exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.