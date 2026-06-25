Stock markets today: Sensex, Nifty surge as Brent crude drops below $73

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant rally in early trade, buoyed by a notable drop in Brent crude oil prices below the USD 73 mark and positive sentiment across most Asian equities.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw significant rallies in early trade, driven by a decline in crude oil prices and positive trends in Asian markets.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.70 per cent lower at USD 72.49 per barrel, a key positive for India's economy.

Major winners among Sensex firms included InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever.

Experts attribute the oil price decline to eased concerns over supply disruptions and unwound geopolitical risk premiums following recent Middle East conflicts.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,843.40 crore on Wednesday, indicating a cautious stance despite the market rally.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Thursday, tracking a decline in crude oil prices and a positive trend in Asian equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.23 points to 77,435.76 in early deals.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 137.80 points to 24,147.60.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and Hindustan Unilever were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Titan, Infosys and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

How Oil Prices Impacted Indian Equities

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.70 per cent lower at $72.49 per barrel.

"The biggest positive for India is Brent crude falling to below $73 level," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 5 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded nearly 4 per cent higher and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally in the green. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended on a subdued note in the previous trade.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"Crude oil prices have extended their recent decline. Oil has now erased most of the gains recorded during the recent Middle East conflict as concerns over supply disruptions have eased, geopolitical risk premiums have unwound and global supply conditions have continued to improve," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,843.40 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.