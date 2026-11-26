Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, extended their rally for a second day, propelled by robust foreign fund inflows and strong investor interest in the IT sector, despite global economic uncertainties.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the second consecutive day, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and strong buying in IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex climbed 390.31 points (0.46%) to 84,328.59, while the NSE Nifty rose 65.25 points (0.25%) to 25,884.50.

Major IT companies like HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys saw significant gains, contributing to the market's upward trend.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, injecting Rs 4,479.08 crore into equities on Wednesday.

The market's resilience was noted despite firm crude oil prices and proposed US tariffs on Indian imports, with analysts highlighting selective buying and a rebound in Asian tech stocks.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the second day on Thursday amid investors' optimism over sustained foreign fund inflows and heavy buying in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 390.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 84,328.59. During the day, it jumped 613.46 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 84,551.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 65.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end at 25,884.50.

IT Sector Leads Gains

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech jumped 6.28 per cent followed by Tata Consultancy Services 4.97 per cent, Infosys 4.70 per cent, Tech Mahindra 3.33 per cent, HDFC Bank 2.70 per cent, and Tata Steel 2.67 per cent.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Trent were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.79 per cent to $93.86 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex has jumped 9,869.06 points, or 13.25 per cent in November so far, and the Nifty has rallied 2,831.4 points, or 12.28 per cent.

Market Outlook and Global Factors

"Indian equities recovered from early losses in a volatile session, as sustained foreign inflows and selective buying outweighed firm crude and the proposed US tariffs.

"IT led the gains, tracking a rebound in Asian tech stocks after weeks of selling," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded after Wednesday's sharp decline.

"Indian equities ended slightly higher on Thursday after a volatile session, with early gains tapering as uncertainty over the India-US trade agreement and firm US inflation data tempered risk appetite.

"The benchmarks oscillated between gains and losses through the session, reflecting a cautious approach amid renewed focus on global interest-rate expectations and the possibility of further Federal Reserve tightening in December," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Meanwhile, the US on Wednesday proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal, giving it a slight edge over Asian competitors.