Stock Markets Today: Sensex Slips After Opening higher, Nifty Flat

Indian stock markets, Sensex and Nifty, are trading higher on US Federal Reserve's recent rate hike and indications of further tightening, as the National Stock Exchange's significant IPO opens for subscription.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded gains in early trading.

The US Federal Reserve increased its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent, its first hike in three years, with further tightening expected.

The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) much-awaited Rs 22,569-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) commenced for subscription.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,032.61 crore on Wednesday, indicating cautious sentiment.

A slight pullback in Brent crude oil prices offered some relief, but higher US interest rates could strengthen the dollar and impact foreign investment flows into India.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices eased slightly from their recent highs, although caution prevailed after the US Federal Reserve's rate hike and indications of further tightening.

Foreign fund outflows and muted trend in Asian markets also capped the gains in the domestic equities during initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 172.70 points to 74,509.15 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 82.50 points to 23,300.10.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and InterGlobe Aviation were among the gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Impact of US Fed Rate Hike

"While a pullback in Brent crude to around $104.7 a barrel from its recent high offers some marginal relief, the Federal Reserve's rate hike and indication of further tightening could keep markets volatile and limit any immediate recovery.

"The Fed raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4 per cent, its first increase in three years, and projected another hike this year," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

For India, higher US interest rates could strengthen the dollar, pressure the rupee and weigh on foreign investment flows into emerging markets, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.12 per cent lower at $105.7 per barrel.

NSE IPO and Global Market Trends

The National Stock Exchange's much-awaited Rs 22,569-crore IPO began for subscription on Thursday.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted in positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,032.61 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.