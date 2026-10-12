Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty pare early gains

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade, extending their rally, as global oil prices eased, providing a boost to market sentiment despite continued selling by foreign investors.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher, extending previous gains, with the Sensex up 178 points and Nifty climbing 76.20 points.

The rally was primarily supported by easing global oil prices, with Brent crude declining 1.45 per cent to $103.1 per barrel.

Major gainers among Sensex firms included Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel, and NTPC.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, selling Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday.

US markets closed higher on Friday, while Asian markets showed mixed trends with South Korea and Shanghai lower, and Hang Seng marginally higher.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday, extending their previous session's sharp rally, amid easing oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 178 points to 72,627.86 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 76.20 points to 22,591.45.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Trent, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the major winners.

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.45 per cent to $103.1 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded sharply lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index also quoted lower. Hang Seng index traded marginally higher.

US markets ended higher on Friday.

FII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,568.90 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.