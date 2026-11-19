Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a downturn in early trade, largely influenced by a decline in IT stocks and persistent anxieties surrounding potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower, primarily driven by underperforming IT stocks.

Concerns over potential interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve are contributing to investor jitters.

Despite the current dip, sustained Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows and strong earnings growth suggest underlying market momentum remains robust.

Global market cues, including declines in most Asian and US equity markets, are also influencing domestic sentiment.

The Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on inflation reinforces expectations of further rate increases.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in early trade on Thursday dragged by IT stocks and US Federal Reserve rate hike fears.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 206.12 points to 81,837.27 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 78.10 points to 25,145.70.

However at 1010 both indices pared all losses and were trading in the green.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

What Experts Say

"Yesterday's 159 points decline in Nifty caused by profit booking and steep fall in metal stocks can be seen as an overdue correction in a market which has run up too fast in too short a time.

"Such corrections make the market healthy.

"The sustained inflows from FIIs, which have touched a record Rs 94,299 crore so far this month, assisted by impressive earnings growth, have the potential to take the market forward.

"The underlying momentum in the market is strong," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Influence and Fed Outlook

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher.

"Weak global cues and the hawkish tone of the Federal Reserve minutes could weigh on investor sentiment, while softer crude prices and resilience in domestic banking stocks may help cushion the downside," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

The Federal Reserve minutes reinforced expectations that further interest-rate increases may be necessary to bring inflation under control, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.04 per cent lower at USD 91.91 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,866.78 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.