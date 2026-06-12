Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rally on US-Iran Peace Deal

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant surge following a global rally, buoyed by US President Donald Trump's declaration of an end to the war with Iran and a subsequent drop in crude oil prices, easing investor concerns.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded sharp gains, mirroring a global market rally.

The surge was primarily driven by US President Donald Trump's announcement of an end to the war with Iran and an impending peace deal.

Brent crude oil prices dropped by 1.62 per cent to USD 88.92 per barrel, easing concerns about imported inflation and the current account deficit for India.

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225, also saw significant jumps following the geopolitical development.

Analysts highlight the reduction in geopolitical risk premiums as a key factor boosting global equities and energy markets.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday and were trading sharply higher, following a rally in global markets and a drop in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump declared that his country has ended the war with Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 921.30 points to 74,753.85 during initial deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 254.20 points to 23,417.25.

US-Iran Peace Deal Boosts Global Sentiment

US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the gulf nation hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the Oval office on Thursday afternoon, said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

Later, addressing a tele-rally in favour of Georgia Lt Governor Burt Jones, who is running for the post of Governor, Trump declared that the US has ended the war with Iran.

"I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today (Thursday), and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose," Trump said.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the biggest winners.

Tech Mahindra was the only laggard from the pack.

Oil Price Impact on Indian Equities

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.62 per cent to USD 88.92 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed more than 3 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting higher.

US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"The biggest overnight trigger came from the United States, where markets rebounded strongly after President Donald Trump signalled a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran and called off planned military strikes.

"The development significantly reduced geopolitical risk premiums that had been weighing on global equities and energy markets over the past week," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Asian markets have responded aggressively to the shift in sentiment, he said.

"For India, the most significant macro development is the sharp decline in crude oil prices. Brent crude has corrected nearly 4 per cent, easing concerns around imported inflation, the current account deficit, and rupee stability," Hariprasad added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,987.09 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.