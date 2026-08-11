Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline as Geopolitical Tensions Push Crude Oil Prices Higher

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower as elevated crude oil prices, fuelled by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced declines in early trade due to rising crude oil prices.

Geopolitical uncertainties, including negotiations between the US and Iran and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, are driving the rebound in crude oil prices.

Analysts suggest investor sentiment remains cautious, with markets likely to be headline-driven until greater clarity emerges on global developments.

Higher crude prices are expected to limit upside for the broader Indian market and pressure oil-sensitive sectors in the near term.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday, injecting Rs 1,974.76 crore into equities.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid elevated crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 320.14 points to 78,204.40 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 94.35 points to 24,490.85.

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From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Eternal and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Titan, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among the gainers.

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"The renewed geopolitical uncertainty has triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, contributing to a weaker close on Wall Street and a subdued start across Asian markets, setting a cautious backdrop for domestic equities," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Investor sentiment remains restrained as negotiations appear to have entered a more complex phase, Ponmudi said.

"US President Donald Trump has called for compensation from Iran, while Tehran has reiterated conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, raising doubts over the timing and durability of any potential agreement.

"Until greater clarity emerges, markets are likely to remain headline-driven, with investors reluctant to take aggressive directional positions," he added.

"Market participants are expected to adopt a wait-and-watch approach, with the domestic earnings season remaining the primary driver of stock-specific action.

"In the near term, higher crude prices may limit upside for the broader market and keep pressure on oil-sensitive sectors until fresh global or domestic catalysts emerge," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

Global Market Performance and Outlook

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended lower on Monday.

WTI crude has climbed back towards the $82 per barrel mark, while Brent is trading above $87, reflecting persistent concerns over disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded marginally lower by 0.13 per cent at $87.61 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,974.76 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.