Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty climb as oil prices cool, foreign funds return

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced an upward trend in early trading, buoyed by a significant drop in global crude oil prices and a resurgence of foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded gains in early Monday trade.

A significant factor contributing to the market's rise was the cooling of Brent crude oil prices, which tanked 2.25 per cent to $101.5 per barrel.

Fresh inflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who bought equities worth Rs 599.54 crore on Friday, also bolstered market sentiment.

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, showed positive trends, providing a supportive regional backdrop.

Major gainers among Sensex firms included UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, and Asian Paints, while Infosys and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Monday amid cooling crude oil prices, fresh foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in Asian equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 448.32 points to 74,743.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 50.3 points to 23,396.70.

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Among the 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Trent were the major winners.

Infosys, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were the laggards.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 599.54 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

"Asian markets are trading higher in early trade, with South Korea's Kospi gaining more than 1 per cent, providing a supportive regional backdrop for Indian equities.

"Japan's Nikkei 225 is closed today for a market holiday," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 2.25 per cent to $101.5 per barrel.