Stock markets today: Sensex, Nifty climb as foreign funds return, crude oil stabilises

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, are experiencing an uptrend driven by a resurgence in foreign fund inflows and the stabilisation of crude oil prices at pre-war levels, signalling positive momentum for investors.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded gains in early trade, continuing an upward trend.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned buyers, injecting Rs 243.03 crore into equities on Monday, a significant shift from previous selling trends.

Global crude oil benchmark, Brent crude, has fallen to USD 72.45 per barrel, returning to pre-war levels and easing a major concern for Indian markets.

Market experts note that the two primary factors weighing on Indian markets – crude price hikes and sustained FPI selling – have now reversed, supporting a sustained uptrend.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early deals on Tuesday helped by foreign fund inflows and crude oil prices coming back to the pre-war levels amid easing tensions in the West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 176 points to 78,461.16 in opening trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 34.1 points to 24,464.45.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Infosys, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.

From the laggards, Trent tumbled 9.8 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Electronics, ITC and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

How FII Activities and Crude Oil Impacted Indian Equities

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted at $72.45 per barrel level.

The FPI buying is not yet a strong trend, but the fact that they have stopped selling and turned buyers is a significant shift, which is likely to sustain supported by fundamentals, he added.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tanked 7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading lower.

US markets ended higher on Monday.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"There are distinct signs of an uptrend in the market.

"Two factors which were weighing on Indian markets - the crude price hike and sustained FPI selling- are now behind us and has reversed. Crude is back to the pre-war level and FPIs have turned buyers," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.