Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Flat Amidst Profit-Booking and Global Cues

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, witnessed subdued trading and turned flat on Tuesday as investors paused for profit-booking after a significant rally, further impacted by weak Asian market cues and fresh foreign fund outflows.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, traded flat on Tuesday, consolidating after a recent rally.

Subdued trading was influenced by investors staying on the sidelines for profit-booking and weak trends in Asian markets.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday, contributing to the cautious sentiment.

While some IT and consumer goods stocks lagged, banking and pharma sectors saw gains.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude also traded lower, reflecting broader market cautiousness.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in a subdued trading on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines after the recent rally.

Weak trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the subdued trading in equities during the early deals.

Early Trading Trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 57.43 points to 77,061.94 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 24,071.30.

However, later both the benchmark indices were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 29.75 points higher at 77,123.82, and the Nifty traded 20.80 points up at 24,123.65.

Last week, the benchmark indices rallied in four trading sessions out of five.

In the previous trading session also, the benchmarks registered gains.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Sun Pharma, Trent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global Market Cues

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower. The Kospi tanked nearly 6 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.49 per cent lower at $77.53 per barrel.