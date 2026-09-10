Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Flat in Early Trade; Oil Above $100

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are trading flat in early deals as elevated crude oil prices above $100 per barrel and persistent geopolitical tensions continue to dampen investor risk appetite.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened flat due to elevated crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Brent crude traded slightly lower but remained above $100 per barrel, contributing to subdued risk appetite.

Experts suggest that the combination of high energy prices and rising US Treasury yields will continue to pressure emerging markets, including India.

Lack of clarity regarding de-escalation in geopolitical conflicts, despite US President Trump's comments, keeps investors cautious.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 582.99 crore on Wednesday, indicating a cautious sentiment.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note in early deals on Thursday as elevated crude oil prices above $100-per-barrel mark, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally up 38.07 points to 74,809.95 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 9.85 points to 23,439.20.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC and Infosys were the winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Expert Outlook on Market Pressures

"Indian equities are expected to remain under pressure as elevated crude oil prices and rising US Treasury yields, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, continue to cloud the global macroeconomic outlook," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

The combination of elevated energy prices and firming bond yields is likely to keep risk appetite subdued and weigh on emerging-market equities, including India, he added.

"While US President Donald Trump said the conflict with Iran could end immediately after the midterm elections, the lack of clarity over the path to de-escalation is keeping investors cautious and the geopolitical risk premium firmly embedded in energy markets," Ponmudi added.

Global Market Trends and Investor Focus

Looking ahead, investors will closely watch upcoming US inflation data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory, he noted.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets in negative territory on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 582.99 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent lower at $101-per-barrel.