Sensex, Nifty Flat as Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Prices Weigh

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, concluded largely subdued as investors navigated geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating oil prices, and mixed global market trends, with profit-taking in key blue-chip stocks offsetting gains in the IT sector.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed largely flat, with the Sensex gaining marginally and the Nifty dipping slightly.

Profit-taking in major blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries offset gains in IT shares.

Geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating Brent crude oil prices (dipping to $84.62 per barrel), and weak trends in most Asian markets contributed to investor caution.

Cooling US inflation eased concerns about interest rate hikes, providing some downside support to the markets.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 735.83 crore on Wednesday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged on Thursday, as profit-taking in blue-chip stocks such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries offset gains in IT shares amid geopolitical tensions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 1.44 points to settle at 77,186.87.

During the day, it climbed 394.26 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 77,579.69 but pared gains towards the end of the session.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,072.75.

Factors Influencing Market Performance

Fluctuating oil prices and weak Asian market trends also weighed on domestic equities, according to an expert.

Among Sensex shares, InterGlobe Aviation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra were the major winners.

Eternal, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.39 per cent to $84.62 per barrel.

Global Market Overview

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tanked 6.37 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also settled lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.

"Indian equities concluded largely subdued as investors remained cautious amid geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating oil prices, and weak Asian market trends," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

FII Activity and Previous Session

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 735.83 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.