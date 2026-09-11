Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Sink as Brent Breaches $108/barrel

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant downturn in early trade as escalating West Asia tensions propelled crude oil prices to their highest levels since May, raising concerns over inflation and India's economic outlook.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell sharply in early trade due to rising crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia.

Global market weakness and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows further dampened investor sentiment.

Brent crude surged to $108.7 per barrel, its highest since May, intensifying concerns over inflation, the rupee, and corporate margins in India.

Analysts warn that crude oil near $110 a barrel will pressure India's import bill and reduce the scope for monetary easing.

Major Sensex laggards included Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, and Axis Bank.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday on soaring crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Weak trends in global markets and foreign fund outflows also dented investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 628.24 points to 74,257.69 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 221.20 points to 23,255.10.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ITC were the gainers.

Crude Oil Impact and Expert Analysis

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.95 per cent higher at $108.7 per barrel.

"Brent crude has climbed to its highest level since May as the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt oil flows from the Middle East.

"For India, crude near $110 a barrel would further intensify pressure on inflation, the rupee, the current account and corporate margins, while reducing the scope for monetary easing," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

Global markets are trading lower as elevated oil prices intensify concerns over inflation and the interest-rate outlook, he added.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded significantly lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

"WTI crude is trading in the $103–104-per-barrel range after rising around 7.5 per cent in the previous session, while Brent has moved toward the $108 mark amid escalating tensions involving Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia.

"The sharp increase in crude prices is likely to heighten concerns over India's import bill, inflation and corporate margins, keeping risk appetite subdued," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 438.24 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.