Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses as Geopolitical Concerns, Crude Prices Weigh

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a second day of decline as rising crude oil prices and escalating US-Iran hostilities in West Asia dampened investor sentiment and risk appetite.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell for the second consecutive day, with Sensex dropping 555.23 points and Nifty declining 144.05 points.

The market downturn was primarily driven by rising crude oil prices, with Brent crude jumping to USD 98.36 per barrel, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, particularly US-Iran hostilities.

Major blue-chip stocks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries were significant laggards, contributing to the market's slide.

Selling pressure was evident throughout the session, extending the bearish trend to a seven-week low for Indian equity markets.

Despite the overall decline, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) showed some buying activity, acquiring equities worth Rs 280.13 crore on Monday.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday, registering their second day of decline, as rising crude oil prices and the US-Iran hostilities kept risk appetite subdued.

Selling in blue-chip stocks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dragged the markets lower.

Market Performance Overview

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to settle at 75,577.58. During the day, it tanked 579.46 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 75,553.35.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to end at 23,635.10.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and InterGlobe Aviation were the gainers.

Global Factors and Expert Commentary

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.45 per cent to USD 98.36 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher.

Markets in Europe were trading lower.

"Indian equity markets ended lower on a weak note, extending their slide to a seven-week low and maintaining the prevailing bearish trend as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Selling pressure remained visible through the session," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

S markets were closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 280.13 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the Sensex dropped 382.62 points, or 0.50 per cent, to settle at 76,132.81. The Nifty declined 118.55 points, or 0.50 per cent, to end at 23,779.15.