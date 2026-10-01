Sensex drops 570 points as foreign funds exit, crude oil prices surge

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive day, as relentless foreign fund outflows, high bond yields, and a fresh spike in crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, fell for the fourth consecutive day, reflecting persistent negative investor sentiment.

Relentless outflows by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), amounting to over Rs 10,000 crore in the previous session, significantly contributed to the market decline.

Elevated global crude oil prices, with Brent crude jumping to $100.8 per barrel, and rising US 10-year Treasury yields towards 5.34 per cent, are key external factors driving the sell-off.

Experts warn that sustained high US Treasury yields could continue to fuel foreign selling pressure on Indian equities.

Major laggards among Sensex firms included Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports, while Infosys and TCS saw gains.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the fourth straight day on Thursday as relentless foreign fund outflows, high bond yields and a fresh spike in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 570.59 points, or 0.79 per cent, to settle at 71,909.70. During the day, it tanked 1,187.41 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 71,292.88.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 198.50 points, or 0.88 per cent, to end at 22,421.95.

Market Performance and Key Movers

From the 30 Sensex firms, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ITC, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were the major laggards.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were among the winners.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 10,148.41 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.77 per cent to $100.8 per barrel.

Expert Analysis on Market Drivers

"The market sell-off has been driven largely by external factors, with bond yields reaching multi-year highs and crude oil prices remaining elevated, raising concerns about the economic outlook for 2026–27," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended sharply higher.

"A renewed rise in the US 10-year Treasury yield towards 5.34 per cent strengthened the relative appeal of dollar assets and raised the valuation hurdle for emerging-market equities.

"With foreign investors having sold more than Rs 10,000 crore in the previous session, elevated US Treasury yields could sustain foreign selling pressure and weigh further on Indian equities," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.