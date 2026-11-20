Indian benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, demonstrated remarkable resilience by closing sharply higher, defying a widespread global market rout, propelled by robust bank stock performance, sustained foreign fund inflows, and easing crude oil prices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Sensex surged 897.96 points (1.08%) to 83,919.71, while the Nifty rallied 286.30 points (1.12%) to 25,800.60.

Indian markets defied a global downturn, with major Asian and US equity markets ending significantly lower.

Key drivers for the rally included strong buying in bank stocks, uninterrupted foreign fund inflows, and a decline in Brent crude oil prices.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were among the top Sensex gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying spree, injecting Rs 7,411.41 crore into equities on Thursday.

Benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher on Friday bucking a weak trend in the global markets, with the Sensex rallying 898 points and the Nifty surging to 25,800.60, on buying in bank stocks, uninterrupted foreign fund inflows and moderation in crude oil prices.

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 897.96 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 83,919.71.

During the day, it surged 1,016.21 points, or 1.22 per cent, to 84,037.96.

Market Performance Highlights

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 286.30 points, or 1.12 per cent, to end at 25,800.60.

So far this month, the Sensex has gained 9,460.18 points, or 12.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 2,747.5 points, or 11.91 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed 3.08 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.02 per cent, Maruti 2.88 per cent, UltraTech Cement 2.75 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.47 per cent and ICICI Bank 2.22 per cent.

Titan, Tata Steel, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Global Context and FII Activity

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.89 per cent to $90.24 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 5.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 5.06 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.89 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 1.22 per cent.