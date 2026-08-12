Sensex, Nifty end down amid rising crude price; Tata Group stock under pressure

Indian stock markets experienced a second day of declines, with the Sensex and Nifty falling amidst rising crude oil prices and significant selling pressure on Tata Group stocks following the announcement of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's impending departure.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded a second consecutive day of declines.

Selling pressure on Tata Group stocks intensified after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced he would not seek reappointment.

Elevated crude oil prices, with Brent crude retesting the $90/barrel level, contributed significantly to investor caution.

The BSE Sensex fell 187.90 points (0.24%) to 77,966.35, while the NSE Nifty dipped 35.75 points (0.15%) to 24,435.95.

TCS was the biggest laggard among Sensex stocks, dropping 3.71 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices and selling in Tata Group stocks after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he will not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, weighed on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 187.90 points, or 0.24 per cent, to settle at 77,966.35. During the day, it tumbled 656.32 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 77,497.93.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 35.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 24,435.95.

Market Movers and Laggards

From the Sensex pack, TCS dropped the most by 3.71 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Eternal and Infosys were also among the laggards.

State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the winners.

Analyst Insights on Market Performance

"Markets remained on edge ahead of key inflation readings in India and the US, with policymakers on both sides underscoring a data-driven approach amid heightened global uncertainty.

"Against this backdrop, elevated crude oil prices, which retested the $90/barrel level, weighed on investor confidence and triggered broad-based risk-off selling despite supportive cues from Asian peers," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said.

Tata Group stocks came under pressure following the Chairman's exit, contributing to the underperformance of large-cap stocks relative to the broader market, he added.

Global Market Overview

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI jumped 3.68 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index also ended higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.

European markets were trading largely in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 258.55 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.17 per cent to $88.76 per barrel.