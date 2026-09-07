Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Dip as West Asia Conflict, US Rate Hike Concerns Weigh

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, saw a decline in early trading as escalating West Asia conflict, rising crude oil prices, and renewed concerns over a potential US interest rate hike weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower due to a confluence of global factors.

Elevated crude oil prices, driven by escalating US-Iran hostilities, are a significant concern for domestic investor sentiment.

Stronger-than-expected US jobs data has revived fears of a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,111.94 crore on Friday, indicating cautious sentiment.

Upcoming US inflation data on Friday is expected to heavily influence global risk sentiment and Federal Reserve rate expectations.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday as elevated crude oil prices, escalation in US-Iran hostilities and concerns over a possible US interest rate hike weighed on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 172.77 points to 76,342.66 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 63.30 points to 23,832.60.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.

Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and Larsen & Toubro were among the winners.

Expert Insights on Market Drivers

"Friday's US jobs report came in far stronger than expected, reviving concerns over a possible interest-rate hike, while fresh attacks in the US-Iran conflict are keeping oil prices at elevated levels, posing a key overhang for domestic investor sentiment," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said.

The next major catalyst comes on Friday with the release of US inflation data, which is expected to influence Federal Reserve rate expectations and, consequently, global risk sentiment, he added.

Global Market Performance and FII Activity

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.36 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.83 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

"Crude oil remains the dominant macro driver. WTI continues to trade at elevated levels around $91-92 per barrel as the latest escalation in US-Iran hostilities around the Strait of Hormuz keeps concerns over potential supply disruptions firmly in focus," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,111.94 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.78 per cent higher at $97 per barrel.