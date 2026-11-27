Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw a dip in early trade following a two-day rally, driven by profit-taking in key IT stocks and HDFC Bank, despite positive trends in other Asian markets.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamnani/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade following a two-day rally.

Major laggards included Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and Bajaj Finserv.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded at $96.50 per barrel, with WTI crude advancing towards $85 due to geopolitical tensions.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally amid profit-taking in blue-chip IT stocks and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 339 points to 83,958.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 73.10 points to 25,812.35.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Titan, Tata Steel, Bharat Electronics and Power Grid were among the winners.

Global Market and Oil Trends

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at $96.50 per barrel.

"On the commodities front, WTI crude has extended its advance toward $85 a barrel, with renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East adding to supply concerns," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,843.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory.

The US equity markets were closed on Thursday for a holiday.