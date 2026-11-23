Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade, influenced by a sharp global market sell-off and investors engaging in profit-taking after a recent two-day rally.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade due to a global market sell-off and profit-taking.

Major Indian laggards included Tata Steel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and InterGlobe Aviation.

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, were also trading lower.

US equity markets ended significantly lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite tanking 5.28 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on Friday.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday amid a sharp sell-off in global markets and profit taking after a two day rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 243.95 points to 83,675.76 in early trade despite a positive beginning.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 110.10 points to 25,672.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Tech were among the winners.

How Global Markets Fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 3.5 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting lower.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 5.28 per cent, S&P 500 was down 3.70 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.93 per cent.

What Experts Say

"Indian equity markets are likely to see a volatile session, with weak global cues weighing on sentiment after a sharp technology-led sell-off in US markets reignited concerns over AI valuations, global risk appetite and the sustainability of the recent rally.

"Indian equities have displayed relative resilience in recent sessions, absorbing weak global cues amid improving foreign flows, lower crude prices and a stabilising rupee," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

However, following the sharp, largely uninterrupted rally in recent sessions, the market's ability to withstand deteriorating global risk appetite and defend key support levels will be critical in determining whether the uptrend retains momentum or gives way to profit-booking, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.25 per cent lower at $92.34 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.