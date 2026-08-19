Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty in Red on Rising Crude Prices

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a decline in early trade as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties, particularly the expiry of the US-Iran ceasefire, dampened investor sentiment.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade, extending a multi-day losing streak for the Nifty.

Elevated crude oil prices, driven by renewed concerns over energy supply disruptions after the US-Iran ceasefire expiry, are a primary factor for the market downturn.

Persistent geopolitical uncertainties and appreciating global bond yields are contributing to a broad 'risk-off' sentiment across financial markets.

Major laggards in the Sensex pack included Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, injecting Rs 1,651.53 crore into equities on Tuesday.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainties dented investors' sentiment.

The expiry of the temporary 60-day US-Iran ceasefire without any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough has renewed concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy supplies, driving crude oil prices higher, an expert said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 166.19 points to 77,070.93 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 59 points to 24,096.75.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major laggards.

HCL Tech, Infosys, Eternal, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"The expiry of the temporary 60-day US-Iran ceasefire without any meaningful diplomatic breakthrough has renewed concerns over a prolonged disruption to energy supplies, driving crude oil prices higher and pushing long-term US Treasury yields to multi-year highs.

"The combination has triggered a broad risk-off mood across global financial markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

"The ongoing mild weakness in the market is driven mainly by two factors: one, the rising crude prices, and two, appreciating bond yields globally.

"Crude prices have been responding to news from the Middle East for many months since the start of the war.

"Now, there is total uncertainty about the outcome of this conflict," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

How Global Markets Fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tanked 5.59 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were also trading lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally higher.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.67 per cent higher at $91.63 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,651.53 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.