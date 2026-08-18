Indian Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline as Crude Hits $91

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, opened lower as a significant jump in Brent crude oil prices above $91 per barrel, fuelled by escalating West Asia tensions and rising US bond yields, dampened investor sentiment.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw declines in early trade due to elevated crude oil prices and rising tensions in West Asia.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged above $91 per barrel, influenced by escalating tensions between Iran and the US.

The US 10-year bond yield increased to 4.73 per cent, a factor considered negative for Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows into Indian markets.

Major laggards in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra.

Despite the headwinds, analysts note the resilient Indian economy and clear indications of a turnaround in earnings growth as potential tailwinds for the market.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices and rising tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 278.32 points to 77,450.64 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 57.65 points to 24,230.45.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Maruti, and Axis Bank were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.63 per cent higher at $91.46 per barrel.

Expert Insights on Market Dynamics

"Two developments during the last several hours are likely to impact the market today, at least in the early hours of trading.

"One, Brent crude has again spiked above $91 on escalation of tensions between Iran and the US.

"Two, the US 10-year bond yield has increased to 4.73 per cent and this is negative for FII inflows which had turned positive in July and August so far," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

The tailwind for the market is the resilient Indian economy and clear indications of a turnaround in earnings growth, he added.

"Elevated crude, with Brent near $91 on unresolved Iran tensions, kept sentiment guarded. Wall Street mirrored the caution," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct, said.

Global and Domestic Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,535.10 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.