Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are experiencing an upward trend in early trading, propelled by robust foreign fund inflows and a significant drop in global crude oil prices, positioning India as a resilient market amidst international volatility.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded gains in early trade, bucking a global downtrend.

Steady foreign fund inflows, amounting to Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday and Rs 84,166 crore in November so far, are a major catalyst for the market's resilience.

A significant fall in Brent crude oil prices, trading 0.88 per cent lower at $91.65 per barrel, is further strengthening India's macroeconomic outlook.

Major winners in the Sensex pack included InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India.

Despite global market turmoil, particularly the winding down of AI trade in the US impacting Asian markets, India is seen as a beneficiary due to these favourable conditions.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early session on Tuesday, helped by steady foreign fund inflows and cooling crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 108.83 points to 82,184.33 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 31.90 points at 25,325.75.

The Sensex later quoted 248.98 points higher at 82,353.77, and the Nifty traded 64.45 points up at 25,354.20.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Power Grid and NTPC were among the laggards.

Impact of Foreign Investment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.88 per cent lower at $91.65 per barrel.

"The tailwinds that made India the best performing market in November, so far, continue to get stronger.

"Brent crude dipping below $92 will further strengthen India's macros.

"The FPI inflows into India in November, so far, have reached Rs 84,166 crore.

"This complete dramatic reversal of the FPI flows aided by impressive earnings growth as reflected in the Q2 results will impart resilience to the Indian market despite the turmoil in global markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

The continuing winding down of AI trade in the US (Nasdaq down by 2.49 per cent) is impacting markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan, he said.

"This, again, is a blessing in disguise for India," Vijayakumar added.

Global Market Context

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

The US equity markets ended lower on Monday.

The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.49 per cent, S&P 500 was down 1.92 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.41 per cent.