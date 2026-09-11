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Indian Equities Close Marginally Lower as Oil Cools, IT Stocks Gain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik September 11, 2026 16:47 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, concluded Friday's trading session with marginal losses, rebounding from significant intraday dips, as cooling crude oil prices and strategic buying in HDFC Bank and IT stocks provided some stability amidst global market fluctuations.

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Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower, recovering from significant intraday losses.
  • The market's recovery was attributed to cooling crude oil prices and value buying in select sectors, particularly IT and HDFC Bank.
  • Major laggards among Sensex firms included Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, and Sun Pharma, while HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech were among the gainers.
  • Despite high volatility from elevated crude prices and foreign outflows, resilient domestic fundamentals and strong institutional support are attracting buying at lower levels.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 438.24 crore on Thursday.
 

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Friday after registering sharp losses during the day following a drop in crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip HDFC Bank and IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 120.83 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 74,781.76.

During the day, it fell 742.43 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 74,160.16.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 79.70 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,398.10.

Intraday, the benchmark tanked 246.4 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 23,231.40.

Market Movers and Laggards

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were the major laggards.

HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Eternal, and Infosys were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 3.19 per cent to $104.2 per barrel.

Expert Insights and Global Cues

"The market recovered from intraday lows, aided by value buying in select sectors, particularly IT, following a positive opening in European markets.

Despite the rebound, weak market breadth suggests broader consolidation persists," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

While elevated crude prices, foreign outflows, and geopolitical uncertainty may keep volatility high, resilient domestic fundamentals and strong institutional support continue to attract buying at lower levels, limiting downside risks and supporting the medium-term outlook, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 438.24 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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HDFC BankNiftyReliance IndustriesTata SteelSun Pharma

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