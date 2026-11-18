Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw a decline in early trade on Wednesday, driven by profit-taking after a significant two-day rally, despite strong monthly gains and continued foreign institutional investor interest.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamnani/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday, reversing a two-day rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 75.10 points to 82,482.30, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 26.95 points to 25,355.65.

Major laggards included Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel.

Despite the current dip, the BSE Sensex has gained nearly 11 per cent and the NSE Nifty over 10 per cent so far this month.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid profit-taking after a two-day rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 75.10 points to 82,482.30 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 26.95 points to 25,355.65.

Further in the trade, the BSE benchmark traded 370.43 points lower at 82,144.22, and the Nifty dropped 148.70 points to 25,234.65.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and ICICI Bank were among the winners.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.69 per cent lower at USD 92.53 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

The US equity markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.64 per cent, S&P 500 was down 1.03 per cent and Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74 per cent.