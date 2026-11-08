Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty Begin Samvat 2083 with Gains

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty commenced the special Muhurat trading session for Samvat 2083 on a strong bullish note, reflecting investor optimism for the new Hindu calendar year.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the special Muhurat trading session on a bullish note, marking the beginning of Hindu calendar Samvat 2083.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.80 points to 81,406, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 79.15 points to 25,109.40.

Key gainers included Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti, and Bharat Electronics.

Muhurat trading is a symbolic session held on Diwali, believed to bring prosperity and financial growth.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,749.82 crore on Friday, contributing to the positive sentiment.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started the special Muhurat trading session on a bullish note on Sunday, supported by buying in blue-chips such as Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank.

Continuing the prevailing bullish trend in the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 401.80 points to 81,406 in the Muhurat session, marking the beginning of Hindu calendar Samvat 2083.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 79.15 points to 25,109.40.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

In the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.

Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.

It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.

Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading runs for a shorter period.

Previous Samvat Year and Recent Trends

In the last Samvat Year 2082, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 3,398.32 points, or 4 per cent, and the Nifty declined 838.25 points or 3.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,749.82 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The US equity markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

In the past seven consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 7,781.99 points, or 10.62 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 2,331.5 points, or 10.27 per cent.