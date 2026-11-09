Indian Equities See Modest Gains Amidst Oil Price Correction, Strong Bank Performance

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher today, buoyed by easing crude oil prices and robust buying in key bank and financial stocks, signalling a positive outlook despite recent profit booking.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex climbed 107.25 points to settle at 81,106.65, while the NSE Nifty rose 58.25 points to close at 25,044.65.

Major winners included State Bank of India, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Easing crude oil prices, with Brent crude declining to $97.46 per barrel, contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Improving FII participation and better-than-expected corporate earnings are strengthening expectations for an upgrade to the FY27 earnings outlook.

Benchmark indices had ended marginally lower in the special Diwali Muhurat trading session on Sunday due to profit-taking.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Monday amid a correction in crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank and financial stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 107.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 81,106.65. During the day, it climbed 340.01 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 81,339.41.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 58.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 25,044.65.

Market Movers and Performance

In the 30 Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

In contrast, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

Last week, the BSE benchmark soared 6,568.49 points, or 8.82 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 1,977.25 points, or 8.57 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.04 per cent to $97.46 per barrel.

Expert Insights and Outlook

"Indian equities traded range-bound with a positive bias, as intermittent profit booking following the recent rally capped gains. Weakness in IT and metal stocks also weighed on the benchmarks.

"Improving FII participation and better-than-expected corporate earnings have strengthened expectations of an upgrade to the FY27 earnings outlook, supporting market sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

While several key macro tailwinds appear to be increasingly priced in, valuation comfort, particularly in large caps, easing geopolitical concerns, moderation in crude oil prices from recent peaks, and prospects of a double-digit earnings recovery provide a constructive medium-term backdrop, he added.

Global Market Trends

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, and South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.