Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Tumble as IT Stocks, Crude Prices Weigh

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a sharp decline in early trade, primarily driven by a significant sell-off in IT stocks, escalating crude oil prices, and investor apprehension surrounding the upcoming US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani & Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD NSE during lamp lighting ceremony before Jio IPO launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today The BSE Sensex plummeted over 600 points, and the NSE Nifty tanked 146 points in early trading.

Major IT companies like Infosys, HCL Tech, and TCS were among the biggest losers, dragging down the indices.

Rising Brent crude oil prices, trading at over $115 per barrel, are a significant concern for the Indian economy and markets.

Larsen & Toubro saw a jump of over 4 per cent following a strong 32.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit.

Investors are exercising caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and tracking global market movements.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Wednesday, dragged by IT companies, rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 601.14 points to 72,997.55 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 146 points to 22,604.80.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

Larsen & Toubro jumped over 4 per cent after the engineering major reported a 32.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,202.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, driven by higher revenue.

State Bank of India and Axis Bank were also the winners from the blue-chip pack.

Crude Oil Prices and Global Cues

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.36 per cent higher at $115.4 per barrel.

"There are reports of possible renewed strikes by the US on Iran after the midterm elections in the US.

"Brent crude has again firmed up to above $115, which is bad news for the Indian economy and markets.

"Today's market action will be focussed on the Jio Platforms listing," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,240.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

The Kospi surged 6.11 per cent. The US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Investor Caution Ahead of US Fed Decision

"Indian equities are likely to remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, with investors also tracking movements in global markets and energy prices.

"WTI crude continues to trade around $100–101 a barrel, keeping concerns over sustained cost pressures and the broader economic outlook in focus," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.