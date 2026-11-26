Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged in early trade, propelled by robust foreign institutional investor inflows and significant buying in the IT sector, indicating strong investor confidence in the Indian market.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded gains in early trade, continuing their upward momentum.

Sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, were a key driver for the market's climb.

IT sector stocks, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and HCL Tech, were among the top performers.

FIIs are increasingly investing in India due to impressive earnings growth and a shift away from AI-concentration risks in other Asian markets.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded higher, while Asian markets showed mixed trends with some rebounding after previous declines.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and buying in IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 363.12 points to 84,301.40 in opening trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 53.95 points to 25,873.20.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel were among the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Bajaj Finserv were on the losing side.

Foreign Investment Trends and What Expert Says

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,479.08 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"FIIs are avoiding the concentration risks in AI trade, particularly in South Korea and Taiwan.

"This weakening of the AI trade along with the impressive revival in earnings growth in India are powering the FII inflows into India which has reached $14.15 billion, so far this month," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Overview

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.77 per cent higher at $95.30 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded after Wednesday's sharp decline, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted marginally lower.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.62 per cent and S&P 500 declined 0.25 per cent, while Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.33 per cent.