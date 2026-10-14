Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Pared Early Losses in Volatile Trade

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, staged a significant recovery on Wednesday, bouncing back from early dips as robust buying in IT sector stocks and HDFC Bank propelled the markets upwards, sustaining the positive momentum from the previous session.

Photograph: Arko Dutta/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered early losses on Wednesday, reversing an initial dip in trading.

The rebound was primarily driven by strong buying interest in major IT stocks like TCS, HCLTech, and Infosys, alongside HDFC Bank.

Despite Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloading equities worth Rs 1,305.13 crore on Tuesday, the domestic market showed resilience.

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index, quoted higher, contrasting with lower US market closes.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after falling in early trade on Wednesday as a rally in IT stocks and HDFC Bank helped the markets sustain their previous session's recovery.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 32.96 points to 73,000.82 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 32.65 points to 22,688.75.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered all their early losses.

The BSE benchmark traded 161.48 points higher at 73,195.26, and the Nifty climbed 36 points to 22,757.95.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Global Market Context and FII Activity

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.62 per cent higher at USD 106.4 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,305.13 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index quoted higher.

US markets ended lower on Tuesday.