Sensex Gains 776 Points as Crude Price Drop

Indian stock markets witnessed a significant rebound, with the Sensex jumping 776 points and the Nifty surging 228 points, as global crude oil prices plummeted and geopolitical tensions in West Asia eased, signalling a potential relief rally for investors.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex surged 776.01 points (1.02%) to 76,835.78, snapping a five-day losing streak.

The NSE Nifty also gained 228.50 points (0.96%) to close at 23,995.95, ending its five-day decline.

A sharp 9.40 per cent decline in Brent crude oil prices to $87.64 per barrel was a primary catalyst for the market rebound.

Easing tensions in West Asia contributed to the positive market sentiment, reducing concerns over import costs and inflation.

Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top Sensex gainers.

Stock markets snapped the five-day losing streak on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex jumping by 776 points following a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid easing tensions in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 776.01 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 76,835.78.

During the day, it soared 841.74 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 76,901.51.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 228.50 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 23,995.95, ending its five-day losing trend.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among Sensex firms, Eternal jumped the most by 5.70 per cent. InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.

HDFC Bank, Power Grid and Axis Bank were the laggards.

Impact of Crude Oil and Global Markets

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 9.40 per cent to $87.64 per barrel.

"A pause in strikes in West Asia has eased concerns over rising import costs and inflation, triggering a relief rally in markets. The sharp correction in crude oil prices, along with a decline in long-term bond yields, has also raised hopes of a durable resolution, supported by signs of long unwinding," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,892.77 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended higher.