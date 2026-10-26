Sensex Jumps 483 Points, Nifty Closes Above 22,750

Indian benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, staged a significant rebound after a four-day slump, with the Sensex jumping 483 points and the Nifty closing above 22,750, driven by value buying and strong sectoral performance.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex surged 482.92 points (0.66 per cent) to close at 73,606.75, while the Nifty gained 153.20 points (0.68 per cent) to settle at 22,753.20.

The rebound was attributed to value buying and strong performance in metal, telecommunication, and healthcare shares.

Adani Ports, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation, and ITC were among the top Sensex gainers.

Mid and smallcap stocks also saw some recovery, with investors focusing on earnings visibility and valuation comfort.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 887.65 crore on Friday.

Snapping the four-day losing streak, benchmark stock index Sensex jumped nearly 483 points and Nifty closed above 22,750 on Monday on value buying and a rally in metal, telecommunication and healthcare shares.

Recovering from early losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 482.92 points, or 0.66 per cent, higher at 73,606.75.

During the day, it hit a high of 73,606.75 and a low of 72,514.57, a range of 1,092.18 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 153.20 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,753.20.

Market Movers and Shakers

From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, InterGlobe Aviation and ITC were the major winners.

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Maruti, HCL Tech and Power Grid were the laggards.

"Indian equities recovered from early losses, supported by value buying and strength in metal, power and healthcare.

"However, elevated crude prices, geopolitical uncertainty and caution ahead of the Fed, ECB (European Central Bank) and BoJ (Bank of Japan) policy decisions kept sentiment measured.

"Mid and smallcaps also witnessed some recovery after last week's sharp correction, although investors remained selective, favouring earnings visibility and valuation comfort," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Market Overview

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.60 per cent to Rs 114.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's 225 index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hang Seng index settled in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 887.65 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.