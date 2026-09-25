Value Buying Drives Indian Stock Market Rebound; Sensex Climbs 315 Points

Indian benchmark stock indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant rebound on Friday, driven by strategic value buying in key banking, oil & gas, and auto sectors, following a period of sharp losses.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw a rebound on Friday, recovering from recent sharp losses.

The Sensex gained 315.20 points (0.43%) to close at 73,895.74, with 19 out of 30 constituents advancing.

The Nifty rose 77.40 points (0.34%) to settle at 23,140.50, with 34 out of 50 stocks ending higher.

Key sectors like banking, oil & gas, and auto shares witnessed value buying, contributing to the market's positive bias.

Despite the rebound, investors remain cautious due to elevated global yields, crude oil prices, and persistent foreign institutional investor selling.

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday after value buying in blue-chip banking, oil & gas, and auto shares following recent sharp losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 73,895.74 with 19 of its constituents ending higher and 11 down.

During the day, it hit a high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, gyrating 490.28 points.

The index had slid to an over three-month low in the previous session.

Nifty Performance and Top Gainers

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 77.40 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 23,140.50.

As many as 34 Nifty stocks advanced, 15 closed lower and one remained unchanged.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank rose the most, climbing by 2.82 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 2.24 per cent, Asian Paints 1.93 per cent, Bajaj Finance 1.21 per cent, HCL Tech 1.17 per cent and Titan 1.01 per cent.

Trent was the biggest loser, dropping by 1.41 per cent. Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

Global Market Trends and Investor Sentiment

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.10 per cent to $105.4 per barrel.

"Selective bargain hunting after the recent pullback helped the market retain a positive bias, though gains remained confined to a narrow trading range.

"The ability of benchmark indices to sustain above the psychologically important 23,000 level reflects domestic resilience and support from strong domestic liquidity," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking, said, "Markets witnessed a volatile session on Friday and ended with modest gains, recovering partially from the sharp sell-off seen in the previous session."

The recovery remained measured as investors continued to monitor elevated global yields, crude oil prices and persistent foreign selling, Mishra added.

In Asian markets, Nikkei 225 index ended in positive territory, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. Markets in China and South Korea were closed due to a holiday.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,027.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.