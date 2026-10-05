Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump on Global Cues

Indian stock markets witnessed a significant rebound in early trade, with the Sensex jumping over 700 points, buoyed by declining crude oil prices, easing Federal Reserve tightening concerns, and the strategic appointment of Anup Bagchi as HDFC Bank's new MD and CEO.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a strong rebound, with the Sensex surging over 700 points and Nifty climbing more than 187 points.

The market rally was attributed to a decline in Brent crude oil prices and reduced concerns regarding further Federal Reserve tightening in October.

The appointment of Anup Bagchi as the new MD and CEO of HDFC Bank, effective October 27, also contributed to positive market sentiment.

Major gainers among Sensex firms included Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, and State Bank of India.

Despite the rebound, elevated Treasury yields, persistent foreign selling, and renewed geopolitical risks could limit further upside.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday, following a decline in crude oil prices and easing concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 413 points to 72,315 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 131.55 points to 22,554.20.

Later in the trade, the BSE benchmark surged 705.70 points to 72,594.57, and the Nifty jumped 187.30 points to 22,605.10.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the winners.

Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

HDFC Bank's New Leadership

Anup Bagchi is set to be the next chief executive and managing director of HDFC Bank, with the Reserve Bank clearing his name to lead the largest private sector lender on Thursday.

Bagchi, who has been associated with rival ICICI Bank and its subsidiaries since 1992, will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose six-year stint in the corner office was marred by allegations of unethical conduct and questionable governance practices towards the end.

He will take over as the MD and CEO from October 27, and the appointment is for three years, as per an exchange disclosure by the lender.

Global Cues and Investor Sentiment

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped over 2 per cent, while the Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower.

US markets ended higher on Friday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.70 per cent to $101.5 per barrel.

What Experts Say

"Softer-than-expected US employment data has eased some immediate concerns over further Federal Reserve tightening at its October meeting, offering a degree of support to global risk appetite.

"However, elevated Treasury yields, persistent foreign selling and renewed geopolitical risks could limit the upside and keep investors guarded through the session," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.

"After eight weeks of declines the market appears set for a rebound in the near term. The better-than-expected results of Accenture and the appointment of Anup Bagchi as MD and CEO of HDFC Bank have the potential to lead to a turnaround in the market," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,484.22 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.