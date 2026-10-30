Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Up on Gains in IT Stocks

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their upward trajectory in early trade, propelled by robust buying in the IT sector and significant gains from Trent following its impressive September quarter earnings report.

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Sensex climbed 138.77 points and Nifty rose 38.95 points in early trade, extending the previous session's rally.

Trent shares jumped 6 per cent after reporting a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Major gainers included InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 943.60 crore on Thursday.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday amid buying in IT firms and earnings-driven demand in the Tata Group's retail arm Trent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 138.77 points to 74,289.81 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 38.95 points to 22,967.10.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30 Sensex firms, Trent jumped 6 per cent after the Tata Group's retail arm on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 468 crore for the September quarter, as revenue growth and operating leverage supported earnings amid an inflationary environment.

InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra were also among the major gainers.

Bharat Electronics, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

Global Market Overview

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.19 per cent higher at $116.3 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 943.60 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.

The US markets ended lower on Thursday.