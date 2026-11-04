Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Gain as FIIs Return, Oil Prices Ease

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, are experiencing a robust rally for the fifth consecutive day, primarily fuelled by substantial foreign institutional investor inflows and a favourable dip in global crude oil prices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their rally for the fifth consecutive day, propelled by foreign fund inflows.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,836.81 crore on Tuesday, indicating a significant shift in their stance towards India.

Easing Brent crude oil prices, trading 0.43 per cent lower at $103.2 per barrel, also contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Good corporate earnings and attractive valuations in large-cap stocks are providing fundamental support to the ongoing market rally.

The Sensex has jumped 3,671.82 points (5 per cent) and the Nifty climbed 1,112 points (4.89 per cent) in the last four trading days.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, extending their rally for the fifth day running, propelled by foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 288 points to 77,185.35 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 77.25 points to 23,890.85.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

In the 30 Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, ITC, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were among the biggest winners.

Power Grid, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

FIIs Drive Market Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,836.81 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

"There is a distinct change in the market mood now.

"This has changed the market construct, too.

"The principal factor that has changed the market mood is the sudden reversal of the FII stance towards India," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Good corporate earnings and the attractive valuations in large-caps is providing the fundamental support to the rally, he said adding that weakening of the AI trade also has facilitated the return of the FIIs.

How Global Markets Fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index traded lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally higher.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.43 per cent lower at $103.2 per barrel.

The US equity markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday.

In the last four trading days, the Sensex has jumped 3,671.82 points, or 5 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 1,112 points, or 4.89 per cent.