Sensex Jumps 1,718 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 Amid Global Turmoil

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, continued their remarkable rally for the seventh consecutive day, defying a significant global market rout, driven by robust foreign fund inflows and a dip in crude oil prices.

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex surged 1,718.01 points (2.17%) to 81,028.02, while the Nifty rallied 493.75 points (2.01%) to 25,030.35, marking their seventh consecutive day of gains.

Indian markets defied a global rout, with major Asian, European, and US markets experiencing significant declines.

Sustained Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 14,974.68 crore on Thursday, and easing Brent crude oil prices (down 1.50% to $96.82 per barrel) fuelled investor optimism.

Mahindra & Mahindra was a top gainer, climbing 6.15% after reporting a 25% rise in Q2 consolidated profit, while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank also performed strongly.

Over the past seven sessions, the Sensex has surged 10.62% and the Nifty has rallied 10.27%, positioning India as a 'relative safe harbour' for investors.

Benchmark indices registered their seventh day of rally on Friday, defying a global market rout, with the Sensex climbing 1,718 points and the Nifty regaining the 25,000 level, as sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices boosted optimism among investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,718.01 points, or 2.17 per cent, to settle at the day's high of 81,028.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 493.75 points, or 2.01 per cent, to end at the day's high of 25,030.35.

Top Performers and Market Drivers

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra climbed 6.15 per cent after the automaker on Thursday reported a 25 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September to Rs 4,587.88 crore, backed by strong revenue growth, particularly for the auto segment, despite headwinds emanating from the West Asia conflict-linked commodity price pressures.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the winners.

Power Grid was the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.

In the past seven consecutive sessions, the Sensex has surged 7,781.99 points, or 10.62 per cent, and the Nifty rallied 2,331.5 points, or 10.27 per cent.

Global Market Contrast

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.50 per cent to $96.82 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 14,974.68 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tanked 6.02 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 5.96 per cent.

Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended over 1 per cent lower.

The US equity markets ended sharply lower on Thursday.

"Indian equities defied a global rout, extending their winning run as investors treated the home market as a relative safe harbour amid turmoil abroad.

"Wall Street was hammered by a sharp tech sell-off as investors weighed the prospect of tougher regulation under Democrats," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.