Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty extend rally on falling crude prices and FII inflows

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their rally in early trade, driven by a significant correction in crude oil prices and robust foreign fund inflows, signalling continued positive momentum for the market.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their rally, with Sensex jumping 614.66 points and Nifty gaining 149.80 points in early trade.

The market surge is primarily driven by a sharp correction in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude retreating towards $105 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, injecting Rs 3,114.68 crore into equities on Monday.

Positive Q2 results and the weakening of the AI trade are also contributing factors to the ongoing market rally.

Upcoming US mid-term elections are identified as a major global trigger, with investors monitoring their implications for fiscal policy, trade, and the Iran conflict.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run in early trade on Tuesday amid a sharp correction in crude oil prices and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 614.66 points to 76,301.63 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 149.80 points to 23,588.55.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

In the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Power Grid were trading lower.

Factors Driving the Rally

Rallying for the third day on Monday, the Sensex jumped 1,233.25 points, or 1.66 per cent, to settle at the day"s high of 75,692.78. The Nifty surged 387.70 points, or 1.68 per cent, to end at the day"s high of 23,440.80.

"Circumstances are ideal for the continuation of the ongoing market rally. Decline in Brent crude to $104, further weakening of the AI trade, continuing flow of good Q2 results and FIIs turning buyers have potential to accelerate the ongoing rally.

"The 11.6 per cent surge in a mega cap stock in one day is very rare. But this happened in RIL yesterday," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea"s Kospi and Shanghai"s SSE Composite index traded lower, while Hong Kong"s Hang Seng index quoted higher.

Global Influences and Outlook

"Investor sentiment has found support in a sharp correction in global crude oil prices, offering some relief on the macroeconomic front.

"Brent crude has retreated towards $105 a barrel as Qatar-mediated exchanges between the US and Iran have raised hopes of progress towards ending the conflict and restoring normal energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

The US mid-term elections are the next major global trigger, with investors watching for implications for fiscal policy, trade and the Iran conflict, he added.