Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Surge on US-Iran Peace Deal, Low Oil Price

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant surge following a global rally and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, as the US and Iran finalised a peace deal to end their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Rally: Key Highlights from Today’s Market Indian stock market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty recorded significant gains in early Monday trade, driven by global market optimism.

The surge is attributed to a finalised peace deal between the US and Iran, ending their 107-day conflict and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude oil prices dropped by 4.55 per cent to $83.36 per barrel, easing pressure on global energy markets.

Major Sensex gainers included InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro.

Market experts believe the peace deal in West Asia and the subsequent fall in crude prices will positively impact the Indian economy and stock market.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday, mirroring a rally in global equities and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, after the US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,112.70 points to 76,648.74 in early deals.

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 335.55 points to 23,956.40.

Impact of the US-Iran Peace Deal

The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, and Larsen & Toubro were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma emerged as the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.

How Global Markets Fared

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 4.55 per cent to $83.36 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped nearly 6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed more than 5 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also quoting higher.

US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"With the dawn of peace in West Asia, hopefully, and the consequent sharp correction in Brent crude to below $84 in early trade, the prospects for the Indian economy and stock market have turned for the better," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,082.18 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.