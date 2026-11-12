Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Gain on FII Inflows, Lower Crude Prices

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, are experiencing a robust rally, propelled by substantial foreign fund inflows and a favourable drop in global crude oil prices, signalling strong investor confidence and positive market sentiment.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade, continuing their upward momentum.

Sustained foreign fund inflows, with FIIs investing Rs 65,735 crore in November, are a primary driver of the market rally.

Lower crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading at $91.75 per barrel, provide macro relief and support the market.

Impressive Q2 earnings growth from Indian companies is contributing to the positive market sentiment.

The Nifty has seen a significant rally of 9.55 per cent so far in November, indicating strong investor confidence.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trading session on Thursday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 166.44 points to 82,013.58 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 55.65 points at 25,316.55.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

In the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Eternal, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Factors Driving the Rally

The Nifty rally of 9.55 per cent in so far in November is being led primarily by aggressive buying by the FIIs.

FIIs have already invested Rs 65,735 crore in Indian equities so far in November, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

"This trend is likely to continue and has the potential to reach an all-time high number.

"Impressive earnings growth as evidenced by the good Q2 results and the macro relief from lower crude prices (Brent around $92) will support the rally," Vijayakumar said.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher.

The US equity markets ended higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite rallying 1.60 per cent, S&P 500 climbing 1.31 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.49 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 12,563.33 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.12 per cent lower at $91.75 per barrel.