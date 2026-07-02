Stock markets today: Sensex, Nifty rally as crude oil prices decline, IT stocks gain

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant rally in early trade, primarily driven by a notable decline in crude oil prices and optimistic geopolitical developments, alongside strong performances from key IT sector stocks.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, saw significant rallies in early trade, buoyed by falling crude oil prices and positive geopolitical news.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1 per cent lower at $70.79 per barrel, strengthening India's macroeconomic outlook by potentially curbing inflation and fostering growth.

Positive progress in indirect US-Iran talks has kept hopes of a broader diplomatic resolution alive, contributing to the softening of crude oil prices.

Strong auto sales numbers in June indicate continued robust demand momentum within the Indian economy.

Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling is tapering off, giving an advantage to Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) in the Indian market.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early deals on Thursday amid softening crude oil prices following positive development on the geopolitical front and buying in blue-chip IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 377.40 points to 77,269.54 early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 106.70 points to 24,113.25.

"Qatar has stated that the latest round of indirect US–Iran talks has made 'positive progress', keeping hopes of a broader diplomatic resolution alive," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Gainers and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major winners.

NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1 per cent lower at $70.79 per barrel.

Expert View: What Investors Should Watch Next

"There are some positive trends that are providing near-term support and strength to the market. One, crude continues to fall with Brent below $71 now. This will further strengthen India's macros and help in achieving higher growth while keeping inflation in check.

"Two, the auto sales numbers in June was strong.

"This indicates that the demand momentum in the economy continues to be strong," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

He further said that the AI trade in South Korea is weakening as indicated by the 11.5 per cent correction in Kospi last month.

"This is positive for non-AI markets like India, Vijayakumar noted.

"Fourth, the FII selling is tapering off giving an upper hand to the DIIs (Domestic Institutional Investors)," he added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the country are estimated to have grown nearly 25 per cent in June to about 4 lakh units, led by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors PV and Mahindra & Mahindra.

How Asian markets fared

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded over 4 per cent lower, Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined more than 1 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted 0.90 per cent down. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted more than 1 per cent higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,140.50 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.