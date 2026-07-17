Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Gain on IT Stocks' Rally

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade, primarily fuelled by robust buying in IT stocks following Tech Mahindra's impressive 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, signalling strong sector confidence.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw early gains, propelled by strong performance in the IT sector.

Tech Mahindra's consolidated net profit for the June quarter surged by 28.4 per cent to Rs 1,465 crore, exceeding expectations.

Major IT firms including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and HCL Tech were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

Despite positive domestic cues, Asian markets showed a mixed trend, and US markets closed lower on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 4,205.56 crore.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday, driven by buying in IT stocks after Tech Mahindra reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

After a subdued ending in the previous trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 480.95 points to 77,656.56 in early deals.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 125.05 points to 24,201.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra climbed 3 per cent after the IT company reported a 28.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 1,465 crore, and expressed confidence about the demand environment.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were also among the winners.

Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Trent and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

The BSE IT index traded 1.25 per cent higher at 28,189.45.

Global Market Overview

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.85 per cent higher at $84.95 per barrel.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

FII Activity

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,205.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.