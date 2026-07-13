Geopolitics, Earnings, Crude Prices Key to Indian Market Movement

Indian equity markets are poised for volatility, with analysts highlighting geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, the upcoming Q1 FY27 earnings season, and crude oil price movements as the dominant forces shaping investor sentiment.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points The US-Iran geopolitical conflict and its potential impact on crude oil prices are critical global factors influencing Indian market sentiment.

Upcoming Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, particularly management commentary, will significantly shape sectoral trends and investor expectations.

Domestic macroeconomic indicators such as June CPI and WPI inflation data, along with monsoon trends, will be closely monitored for their implications on rural demand and overall inflation.

Foreign investors have turned net buyers in July, investing over Rs 15,157 crore, supported by improving domestic macroeconomic conditions and stable rupee.

Global inflation data, especially US CPI and PPI, will be watched for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, indirectly affecting Indian markets.

The US-Iran geopolitical conflict, quarterly earnings announcements, and crude oil price movement will influence investor sentiments in domestic equities, according to analysts.

Besides, monsoon trend, inflation data and trading activity of foreign investors will also be closely watched by market participants, they added.

Key Domestic and Global Triggers

"Domestically, investors will closely monitor June CPI inflation, WPI inflation, and the latest foreign exchange reserves," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The Q1 FY27 earnings season will gather pace, with management commentary expected to play a pivotal role in shaping sectoral trends and earnings expectations, he said.

Globally, developments surrounding the Iranâ€“US conflict and their impact on crude oil prices will remain key monitorables, Mishra added.

Foreign Investment and Upcoming Earnings

After four straight months of selling, foreign investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in July, investing over Rs 15,157 crore so far this month, supported by improving domestic macroeconomic indicators, a stable rupee and better global risk sentiment.

"This week will see earnings from several companies, including HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Union Bank, Federal Bank," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

On the macroeconomic front, inflation data will remain an important trigger, he said.

Inflation Data and Monsoon Watch

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation will be released on Monday, followed by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on Tuesday, Meena said, adding that investors will also closely monitor the progress of monsoon, given its implications for rural demand and inflation.

Globally, developments surrounding the US-Iran situation will remain crucial, particularly for their impact on crude oil prices, he said.

In the US, CPI inflation data on Tuesday and PPI (Producer Price Inflation) data on Wednesday will be closely watched, as they could influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, Meena added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 194.52 points, or 0.25 per cent, and the NSE Nifty dipped 63.95 points, or 0.26 per cent.