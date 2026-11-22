Indian stock markets are poised for a dynamic week, with analysts highlighting foreign investor flows, crude oil prices, and crucial global economic indicators as the primary factors dictating market trends amidst a holiday-shortened trading schedule.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

Key Points Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) flows, crude oil prices, and global economic trends will be the primary drivers of the Indian stock market in the holiday-shortened week.

Indian equities are supported by sustained foreign institutional buying, a recovering rupee, and softer crude prices, but rising valuations make them vulnerable to profit-taking.

Globally, investors will monitor US GDP data and consumer confidence for economic growth cues, while the HSBC Flash India PMI will offer domestic insights.

FPIs have made record net investments of Rs 1.22 lakh crore in November so far, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow, following withdrawals in September and October.

Key global releases, including the S&P Global flash PMI readings, US consumer confidence, and Q3 GDP, will shape global rate expectations and influence market sentiment.

Stock market movement would depend on trading activity of foreign investors, crude oil prices and global trends in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Equity markets would remain closed on Tuesday for "Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev".

Key Market Influencers

"The holiday-shortened week will be influenced by global economic releases, FPI flows and movements in crude oil and the rupee.

Domestically, the HSBC Flash India PMI for November, scheduled for Monday, November 23, will provide insights into private-sector activity," Ajit Mishra, SVP -- Research, Religare Broking, said.

Globally, investors will track the US GDP data, and consumer confidence for cues on economic growth, he added.

"Indian equities head into the coming week on a firmer footing, supported by sustained foreign institutional buying, a recovering rupee, softer crude prices and continued strength in banking stocks.

"The sharp recent advance, however, leaves markets vulnerable to bouts of profit-taking and consolidation as valuations rise and investors reassess the scope for further gains," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Global Cues and Valuations

Global cues will remain a key determinant of sentiment, particularly as investors continue to unwind positions in AI-linked and technology stocks, he said.

"The recent sell-off reflects growing scrutiny of elevated valuations, the returns on AI investments and the scale of capital expenditure required to sustain the boom.

"Indian equities have shown relative resilience amid the global weakness, potentially benefiting from a rotation away from crowded technology trades and leveraged exposures elsewhere.

"Whether that divergence persists will depend on the depth of the correction in US technology stocks and its spillover into Asian markets, with the IT sector particularly exposed to shifts in global risk appetite," Ponmudi added.

FPI Inflows and Future Outlook

Foreign investors have made a strong comeback to Indian equities, with net investments crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark to reach Rs 1.22 lakh crore in November so far, marking the highest-ever monthly inflow, amid a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks, declining crude oil prices and attractive valuations of large-cap companies.

The strong inflows come after foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to data available with the NSDL.

"Indian equities are expected to continue their gradual upmove this week, supported by record foreign institutional investor buying, softer commodity prices and a better-than-expected second quarter earnings season.

"Global cues will remain in focus, as markets track expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes and a firmer US dollar.

"Key releases include the S&P Global flash Manufacturing and Services PMI readings, US consumer confidence, US Q3 GDP, October PCE inflation and weekly US jobless claims, which together will shape global rate expectations," Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 2,327.26 points, or 2.85 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 656.3 points, or 2.61 per cent.