Sensex,Nifty Decline as US-Iran Tensions, FII Outflows Weigh on Sentiment

Indian equity markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a downturn on Thursday, influenced by escalating US-Iran tensions, significant foreign fund outflows, and rising US inflation concerns.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower on Thursday due to geopolitical tensions and foreign fund outflows.

Escalating US-Iran tensions and a spike in US inflation contributed to cautious investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points (0.20%) to 73,832.55, while the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 53.35 points (0.23%) to 23,161.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,124.98 crore on Wednesday, indicating continued selling pressure.

IT stocks were among the biggest laggards, with concerns that stronger US inflation could delay interest rate cuts and maintain tight global financial conditions.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday, as investors remained cautious amid rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and a spike in US inflation also led to the muted trading in the markets, according to analysts.

Market Performance Overview

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 150.63 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 73,832.55. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 74,394.34 and a low of 73,518.75, gyrating 875.59 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 53.35 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 23,161.60. Intraday, the benchmark index reached a high of 23,327.45 and a low of 23,072.05.

Top Performers and Laggards

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Eternal and Bharat Electronics were the biggest laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sun Pharma were among the winners.

"Indian equities witnessed another highly volatile session today, with benchmark indices staging a strong recovery from opening losses before surrendering gains in the second half of the day," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

Global and Sectoral Impact

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded one per cent lower at USD 92.16 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 2,124.98 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 ended marginally higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled lower. Markets in Europe were trading higher.

US markets ended significantly lower on Wednesday.

"IT stocks lagged amid concerns that stronger US inflation could delay interest rate cuts and keep global financial conditions tight," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.