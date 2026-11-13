Home  » Business » Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty fall as inflation concerns weigh on markets

Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty fall as inflation concerns weigh on markets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik November 13, 2026 10:50 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Indian equity markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a significant downturn in early trade, driven by profit-taking and growing concerns over retail inflation surging past the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit, prompting expectations of an imminent policy rate hike.

Stock broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today

  • The BSE Sensex tumbled 460 points and the NSE Nifty fell 179.05 points in early trade, ending a three-day rally.
  • Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October, exceeding the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for the first time in two years.
  • Economists anticipate a policy rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India next month due to persistent inflation pressures.
  • Food inflation significantly contributed to the rise, spiking to 8.94 per cent in October from 7.74 per cent in September.
  • Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 7,830.60 crore on Thursday.
 

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Friday amid profit-taking after a three-day rally and anticipation of a policy rate hike by the RBI next month after retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 460 points to 81,441.17 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 179.05 points to 25,119.50.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

In the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

Inflation Breaches RBI's Limit

Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the central bank next month.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to 5.54 per cent in September, as a sustained uptick in food & beverages (F&B), restaurant services and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed that food inflation spiked to 8.94 per cent in October from 7.74 per cent in the previous month.

"India's retail inflation rose to 6.09 per cent in October from 5.54 per cent in September, its highest level in two years and above the RBI's 6 per cent upper tolerance limit, with food inflation climbing to 8.94 per cent.

"The data keeps the rate outlook hawkish ahead of the RBI's December 4 policy meeting and leaves the market vulnerable to consolidation after its sharp recovery," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

How Global Markets Impacted Indian Equities

Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,830.60 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.44 per cent lower at $95.40 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted in positive territory.

The US equity markets ended lower on Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

NiftyReserve Bank of IndiaRBIForeign Institutional InvestorsBSE Sensex

More From Rediff

Want To Make Money On The Stockmarket?

Want To Make Money On The Stockmarket?
Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-Day Rally, End Lower

Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty Snap 7-Day Rally, End Lower
Why The Tata Sons Power Struggle Matters

Why The Tata Sons Power Struggle Matters

Related Stories

IDBI Bank's Sale Is A Turning Point For Indian Banking

IDBI Bank's Sale Is A Turning Point For Indian Banking

Quick Links

Enrich MoneyMahindraBrentSouth KoreaHong Kong

Web Stories

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

Moneywiz Live!