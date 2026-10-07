Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Decline as Crude Prices Surge

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a decline in early trade, halting a two-day rally, as surging crude oil prices and anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision weighed on investor sentiment.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade, breaking a two-day rally.

The market downturn is attributed to a significant spike in Brent crude oil prices, trading above $101 per barrel.

Investors are exercising caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decision, expected later today.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to offload equities, with outflows of Rs 2,961.30 crore on Tuesday.

Global geopolitical risks remain elevated, contributing to market volatility and crude oil price movements.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday after two days of rally amid a spike in crude oil prices and caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 460 points to 72,599.05 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points to 22,610.85.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, Asian Paints, Bharat Electronics, Maruti, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

What Experts Say

"Brent crude is back above $101 and there are no signs of any reversal in FPI outflows.

"Domestic liquidity and expectations of good Q2 numbers are supporting the market.

"The focus of the market today will be on the monetary stance and the message from the RBI Governor," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,961.30 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.01 per cent higher at $101.6 per barrel.

"Geopolitical risks remain elevated, while crude oil prices have rebounded modestly from recent lows. WTI crude is trading near $90 a barrel, while Brent remains above $100," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Global and Domestic Factors

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended higher on Tuesday.