Sensex, Nifty fall as high oil prices, foreign fund outflows weigh

Indian equity markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a second day of declines as elevated crude oil prices, significant foreign fund outflows, and global economic uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on investor sentiment.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty recorded their second consecutive day of declines.

Elevated crude oil prices, influenced by West Asia uncertainty, are a significant factor weighing on investor sentiment.

Persistent outflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), amounting to Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, contributed to the market pressure.

High US Treasury yields and a hawkish global economic outlook, with potential for further rate hikes, are also impacting domestic equities.

The unprecedented pace of IPO fundraising is absorbing incremental liquidity, further dampening investor risk appetite.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day on Tuesday as elevated crude oil prices triggered by uncertainty over the West Asia situation and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 242.65 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 72,529.07. During the day, it slumped 707.72 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 72,064.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 64.05 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 22,716.20.

Market Laggards and Gainers

From the 30 Sensex firms, Titan, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the major laggards.

Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.09 per cent to USD 105.1 per barrel.

Impact of FII Outflows and Global Factors

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,353.22 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Domestic equities continue to face correction-led headwinds amid volatile crude prices, US Treasury yields hovering near two-decade highs, and persistent FII outflows exerting pressure on the rupee.

"Adding to the pressure, the unprecedented pace of IPO fundraising is absorbing incremental liquidity.

"Investor risk appetite remains subdued against a hawkish global backdrop amid rising odds of additional rate hikes later in the year," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled higher.