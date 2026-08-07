Sensex, Nifty Dip as Banks, Elevated Crude Oil Prices Weigh on Sentiment

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a decline, primarily driven by underperforming banking and financial stocks, alongside persistent concerns over elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended lower, breaking a two-day gaining streak, primarily due to weakness in banking and financial stocks.

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were among the top laggards, with ICICI Bank, Trent, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints also contributing to the decline.

Elevated crude oil prices, with Brent crude trading above USD 82 per barrel, and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, kept investor sentiment cautious.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 17.86 crore, indicating a cautious approach.

A new auction mechanism for shares with futures and options (F&O) contracts was introduced, aiming for more transparent price discovery, though its immediate impact on market sentiment remains to be fully seen.

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Friday after two days of gains, dragged down by bank, financial stocks, and crude oil prices trading above $80 per barrel mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 455.59 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 78,499.17. During the day, it tanked 577.69 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 78,377.07.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 65.35 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 24,570.65. Intra-day, it declined 113.25 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 24,522.75.

Sectoral Performance and Top Movers

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance tanked 5.90 per cent and Bajaj Finserv was down 4.18 per cent.

ICICI Bank, Trent, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints were also among the laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Tech Mahindra were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.35 per cent to USD 82.20 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Market Sentiment and Geopolitical Risks

"Indian equity markets ended modestly lower on Friday as renewed uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz negotiations and broad-based weakness in financial stocks overshadowed an otherwise supportive earnings backdrop.

"Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets weighed geopolitical risks alongside the potential implications of fresh regulatory proposals for the non-bank lending sector," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

New Auction Mechanism and Future Outlook

For the entire week, both benchmark indices faced divergence after stock exchanges introduced a a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The closing auction session in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

"Market sentiment remains measured as the absence of a definitive geopolitical resolution in the Middle East continues to keep crude oil prices volatile," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher.